Michele Marie PR Is Hiring An Editorial Account Executive In New York, NY

Michele Marie PR is seeking a highly organized, bright, enthusiastic, and driven individual for a full-time position as an Editorial Account Executive to join our ever-growing, recently relocated NYC office in SoHo.
A full-service bi-coastal public relations agency, Michele Marie PR offers an innovative approach to editorial, celebrity/influencer and event PR across fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle categories. Female Founded and entering our 14th year in business averaging double digit growth each year, MMPR prides itself in making our “teamwork make the dreamwork” in our thriving, fast paced, results driven work environment.

We are seeking a positive, proactive, and hard-working candidate with at least 3+ years of experience and currently securing press placements in print, digital, broadcast and podcast outlets. Strong editor contacts and strong writing skills are a must.

We are looking for a flexible individual with the skill-set to manage multiple accounts. Knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Power Point, Excel). Experience using Cision, Fashion GPS and Mayvien is a plus, but is not required. Well-rounded on social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc.)

MMPR offers competitive salaries, Medical, Vision and Dental benefits, Summer Fridays, 3 weeks paid vacations, and paid PTO.

Please send resumes to JOBS@michelemariepr.com with the subject line: NY EDITORIAL ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE 

