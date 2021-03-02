Mignonne Gavigan Is Hiring A Product Development Associate In New York, NY

The Product Development Associate will support and track all aspects of the development process from design launch through to finished goods production and will support the Design Manager and Production Manager throughout the product lifecycle.

Title:

Product Development Associate

Description:

Reports dually to the Production Manager and Design Manager. Manage and support the product development process from design through sample approval and adoption into the collection. This team member should have strong organizational and communication skills, is inclined towards process and efficiency, and is resourceful, proactive, and deadline focused. The Product Development Associate will support and track all aspects of the development process from design launch through to finished goods production and will support the Design Manager and Production Manager throughout the product lifecycle.

Responsibilities:

Manage the product development process handoff from design through sample approval and adoption into the collection

Create and maintain seasonal development calendar in collaboration with Design, Production and Sales teams

Collaborate with Design to allocate specs to vendors based on vendor skills/capabilities and capacity

Launch all design specs with vendors and confirm receipt

Create target cost per style (based on target retail) and provide to vendors at the beginning of development phase and ensure that vendors adhere to their targets

Understand and negotiate clear production minimums per style per factory and communicate to MG team the impact of variable MOQs (if applicable) on pricing structure and sales strategy

Ensure factories have all necessary hardware and other production inputs during sampling phase

Create, track and follow-through on shipments to factories for sampling inputs during development to ensure timeline is maintained

Create and own all tracking systems and documents for development cycles

Track shipments and receive all development samples

Obtain factory costs to calculate final wholesale and retail prices in real time, negotiate with factories as needed to meet the targets



Collaborate with design and factory partners to come up with solutions to meet targets if pricing is too high

Daily communication with overseas vendors for pricing, sample tracking, sample shipment and various follow up

Once a style is adopted, responsible for finalizing, inputting, updating all product details in RLM (pricing, costing, material contents, weights, measurements, etc)

Once production is underway, coordinate and track production shipments to maintain on-time delivery, troubleshoot shipping and delivery issues for both production inputs upon PO launch and inbound finished goods upon completion

Work with the Production Manager to assist in meeting delivery schedules and quality objectives

Ensures that factories adhere to MG quality standards and perform quality checks of samples, TOPs, and finished goods

Assist with the receiving of TOPs, wear samples, production shipments

Review and process all development invoices

Organize and archive all samples

Assist design team with India swatch management; request new swatches based on design direction at the beginning of each season, assist with the return of swatches at the end of each season

Desired Skills & Experience:

College degree

2-4 years of relevant experience

Highly organized with a strong attention to detail

Strong Excel and data entry skills, RLM knowledge a plus

Punctual and dependable

A team player with good communication skills

Self-motivated and pro-active with the ability to work independently in a fast-paced environment, takes initiative

Is comfortable working in a small team environment in a company that is growing and evolving

To Apply: Please send your resume to Kate@mignonnegavigan.com and Carly@mignonnegavigan.com, subject line Product Development Associate.