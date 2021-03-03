39 Absolutely Mesmerizing Beauty Looks From Milan Fashion Week

A beauty look from the Fall 2021 Dolce & Gabbana show. Photo: Courtesy of @GuidoPalau/Instagram

The Fall 2021 shows charge on, albeit sparser and stranger than usual. As designers showcased their latest collections in Milan, backstage glam teams brought creativity, color and artfulness out in full force (well, as best they could in these odd times).

This season, the Italian fashion capital displayed a vivid array of hair and makeup inspiration alongside its collections, making for some truly mesmerizing beauty moments. For the Prada runway, makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath, inspired by "change and transformation," painted mismatched metallic hues across models' eyelids: "The look was a fusion of masculine and feminine with a focus on sublimely perfected skin with the high points of the face illuminated," she said. "[The] eyes explored opposing metallics, silver and gold, with a powerful look that juxtaposed molten metals with the power of pastels in lavender." Pure Pat magic. The busy backstage legend also worked her wonders at Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana, re-imagining classic red lips and black eyeliner at the former and going all in on bold lip looks (pink! red! electric blue!) at the latter.

As for the hair, braids, cornrows and other iterations of protective styles spotted the runways at Etro, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Marni and Roberto Cavalli. Slicked-back styles were also trendy in Milan this season, with hairstylist Guido creating slicked-back, uneven bobs for the Prada show and tight, smooth buns for the Ports 1961 Fall 2021 debut. Perhaps most exciting, though, were the multi-colored, punk-y styles he and his team dreamed up for Dolce & Gabbana: One model wore a buzz cut tie-dyed in watercolor greens, blues and pinks, while others donned highlighter-hued mullets for the occasion.

In the galleries below, our roundup of standout beauty looks from the Fall 2021 Milan runways — or lookbooks, or virtual presentations, or... whatever. Click through to see all of the hair and makeup ideas we're most definitely adding to our inspiration boards. (In case you missed our roundup of standout beauty looks from New York Fashion Week, check them out here.)

Makeup

19 Gallery 19 Images

Hair

20 Gallery 20 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.