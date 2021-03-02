9 Standout Fall 2021 Trends From the Milan Fashion Week Runways

Featuring calming neutral tones and party-ready metallics.
Photo: Imaxtree

If there's a key takeaway from the Fall 2021 runways in Milan, it's that life after lockdown will be anything but boring. Designers suggest we should invest in retro clubwear and party-ready metallics. Meanwhile, those opposed to flashy going-out clothes can pick up a neutral-colored get-up or a practical poncho come September — as those, too, emerged as major trends for the season.

As proceedings in Paris are already underway, we'll make this one short: Here's a cheat sheet to the nine Fall 2021 trends that came out on top during Milan Fashion Week.

Anti-Basic Puffers

roberto-cavalli
Marni PO RF21 0015
Budapest Select RF21 2565
7
Gallery
7 Images

Functional and fun, puffers for Fall 2021 are anything but basic. Marni showed several unique shapes of the insulated jacket — think puffer capes — while MSGM went for bold colors and Robert Cavalli played with puffy animal prints. 

Exposed Shoulders

Marni PO RF21 0042
Blumarine PO RF21 0038
Blumarine PO RF21 0043
9
Gallery
9 Images

Plan on covering everything up this fall except your shoulders: Designers in Milan dared to bare the all-important joint with several off-the-shoulder and cold-shoulder garments. Turns out a hint of décolletage is a sure-fire way to subvert traditional formalwear. 

Fringe Hem 

Pellizzari PO RF21 0010
Fendi PO RF21 0029
Fendi PO RF21 0013
6
Gallery
6 Images

Call it the "Bottega Effect" or just chalk it up to a stringy-trim coincidence, but Daniel Lee's fringe-hem frenzy has made its way onto coats and dresses at Fendi, No. 21 and Beatrice B, to name a few. 

Modern Metallics 

Sportmax PO RF21 0032
Annakiki PO RF21 0048
Moschino PO RF21 0039
8
Gallery
8 Images

The lack of parties and red carpets has definitely whet our sartorial appetite for glitz and glamour. Luckily, the Italians — who excel at fulfilling both our clothing and food cravings — are leading the shiny charge with futuristic metallic suits, gilded skirts and chainmail gowns. 

Neutral Tonal Dressing 

Tod s PO RF21 0015
Anteprima PO RF21 0018
Calcaterra PO RF21 0009
14
Gallery
14 Images

Calming, nature-inspired colors took over the runways in Milan. The earthy, go-with-everything hues were skillfully mixed-and-matched for a welcome lesson on neutral tonal dressing. 

Olive 

Sportmax PO RF21 0021
Ferretti PO RF21 0005
Act N 1 PO RF21 0009
10
Gallery
10 Images

Electric slime green is officially out and a more natural shade of olive is in. This rich tone was a popular choice for luxe suede and plush fur outerwear. It also cropped up on buttery leather separates, as well as knits. 

Ponchos

Missoni PO RF21 0010
Ferragamo PO RF21 0016
Ferragamo PO RF21 0040
7
Gallery
7 Images

A carryover from last fall, ponchos are still having a moment. The protective topper appeared in Salvatore Ferragamo's cold-weather lineup as a clear biodegradable PVC outer garment, and in Missoni's as a patterned knit. 

Retro Clubwear

MSGM PO RF21 0002
Aniye By RF21 PO 0019
Blumarine PO RF21 0004
6
Gallery
6 Images

Remember clubs? We don't really either, but designers in Milan are helping to jog our memory by referencing retro going-out clothes for Fall 2021. Italian labels turned up and turned back the time with shimmery ruched halter dresses paired with '70s-style shaggy fur coats. 

Rugby Stripes

Pompilio PO RF21 0033
5
Gallery
5 Images

A nod to European athleisure and Princess Diana, rugby stripes, as well as actual rugby shirts, were spotted in Milan. The look is sporty with just a touch of country-club privilege. 

