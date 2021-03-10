Milk Makeup Is Hiring An Accounts Receivable & Payable Analyst In New York, NY

Photo: Milk Makeup

Welcome to the MILK MAKEUP FAM:

At Milk Makeup, we believe in good ingredients + epic payoff. We’re cruelty-free, paraben-free, and 100% vegan.

We were born at Milk, a creative studio in downtown New York City. Our community and culture have always been our inspiration.

We see personal style and experimentation as the ultimate forms of self-expression. It’s not just about how you create your look; it’s what you do in it that matters.

#LiveYourLook

Your VIBE:

• Naturally progressive: You’re curious and always thinking about how to improve your and your community’s future. You value a forward-thinking space that encourages you to move the needle and take risks.

• Confident but chill: You’re flexible and ready to get the job done, but you’re humble and make moves thoughtfully. You go after what you want, but always have your team and the greater good of the brand in mind.

• Rule breaker: You’re not afraid of the unknown. You’re down to disrupt the status quo and believe that an open mind is always a good place to start.

• Inclusive + mindful of community: You embrace differences and help foster a safe working environment for yourself and your peers.

• Champion of self-expression: You’re genuinely you. You live your look and want to grow with people who champion self-expression.

The Role

The Accounts Receivable & Payable Analyst at Milk Makeup... The Accounts Receivable & Payable Analyst will be responsible for managing the accounts receivable and accounts payable processes at the company. This role will have involvement in the month end close, including timely invoicing of customer and vendor invoices and the preparation and review of customer and vendor aging reports.

How You’ll Thrive:

● Review, book, and pay invoices by verifying transaction information, obtaining invoice approval, scheduling and preparing disbursements, and obtaining authorization of payment.

● Obtain revenue payments by verifying transaction information, computing charges and refunds, preparing and emailing invoices to customers, identifying delinquent accounts and insufficient payments.

● Collect revenue by routinely identifying delinquent accounts with outstanding balances and notifying customers of overdue amounts.

● Prepare AR and AP aging for month end close, and as needed for the team.

● Post AR and AP invoices to the accounting general ledger timely and accurately.

● Post cash receipts and payments to the accounting general ledger timely and accurately.

● Verify accounts by reconciling statements and transactions in month end reconciliations.

● Maintain financial security by following internal accounting controls processes.

● Maintain financial historical records by filing accounting documents (invoices, etc.) timely.

● Prepare annual 1099 documents.

We’d like YOU to have:

● Accounts Receivable & Payable Analyst Skills and Qualifications: SAP and AP Concur Experience a plus

● Experience with Expense Accounting and Accruals

● Strong Excel Skills

● Strong Organization and Time Management

● Attention to Detail

● Strong Verbal Communication

Why you’ll love being part of the MILK MAKEUP FAM:

● We invest in you: We give you a 6% 401k company match

● We want you to play with makeup and get familiar with our new launches.

● We provide a generous PTO program, (up to 14 week paid) Parental Leave in addition to Summer Fridays and a flexible schedule/ work from home policy.

Apply via the link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mmu_AccountReceivableandPayableAnalyst