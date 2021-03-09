Miu Miu's Girl Gang Takes Over the Mountains for Fall 2021

Photo: Courtesy of Miu Miu

If you've got a snowy vacation planned for Fall 2021, Miuccia Prada has you covered with her latest outing at Miu Miu.

Debuting with a video shot by cinematographer Benjamin Kracun in the Alps, the brand's autumn collection features "gangs of women" gathering on a snowy mountain; it explores a "collective strength, a community of spirit," per the show notes.

This season, Miu Miu explores the tension between the vulnerable and the protective, using slinky bedroom satins on puffy snowsuits and thick crochet knits as lingerie-inspired tops. Embellishment also plays with this contrast (think sequined T-shirt dresses and spiked coats). This being Miu Miu, there's no shortage of super-feminine dresses, but they're roughed up a bit this season, with delicate slipdresses layered over rib knit leggings and bodysuits.

It's hard to imagine who will be reaching for a padded nylon bodysuit, but the winter sports-inclined will look just as good on the slopes as they will having après-ski drinks in the sleek outerwear and practical, Miu Miu-branded gloves presented on Tuesday. Other accessories include big boots in teddy bear fur and knit ski helmets, complete with masks that would be perfectly appropriate for today's Covid-19 face-covering protocols.

See the complete Miu Miu Fall 2021 collection in the gallery below:

51 Gallery 51 Images

