Mark your calendars for Morgane Le Fay's upcoming, socially distanced, California sample sale. It runs from March 21st - 28th at their Santa Monica store, located at 1404 Montana Ave.

Morgane Le Fay is a luxury fashion company that designs ready-to-wear, evening gowns, and bridal. Our design philosophy is that fashion can be a healing force that allows the wearer to feel limitless.

You may view our collections at www.morganelefay.com.