The 11 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 (Virtual) NAACP Image Awards
If this pandemic awards season has shown us anything, it's that celebrities don't need a red carpet to create a memorable fashion moment. For this weekend's NAACP Awards, stars brought the glamour without leaving their homes, staging their own photoshoots for the 'gram to show off looks from Oscar de la Renta, Prada, Christian Siriano and more.
From Yara Shahidi's Dior leisurewear to Tracee Ellis Ross's fresh-out-of-fashion-week Schiaparelli, see all the best style moments from the 2021 NAACP Image Awards below.
Cynthia Erivo in Lanvin
Tracee Ellis Ross in Schiaparelli
Regina King in Oscar de la Renta
Marsai Martin in Christian Siriano
Jurnee Smollet in Alexandre Vauthier
Janelle Monáe in Christian Siriano
Yara Shahidi in Dior
Alicia Keys in Versace
Viola Davis in Duro Olowu
Issa Rae in Prada
Andra Day in Dundas
