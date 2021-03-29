The 11 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 (Virtual) NAACP Image Awards

Photo: Getty Images/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

If this pandemic awards season has shown us anything, it's that celebrities don't need a red carpet to create a memorable fashion moment. For this weekend's NAACP Awards, stars brought the glamour without leaving their homes, staging their own photoshoots for the 'gram to show off looks from Oscar de la Renta, Prada, Christian Siriano and more.

From Yara Shahidi's Dior leisurewear to Tracee Ellis Ross's fresh-out-of-fashion-week Schiaparelli, see all the best style moments from the 2021 NAACP Image Awards below.

Cynthia Erivo in Lanvin

Tracee Ellis Ross in Schiaparelli

Regina King in Oscar de la Renta

Marsai Martin in Christian Siriano

Jurnee Smollet in Alexandre Vauthier

Janelle Monáe in Christian Siriano

Yara Shahidi in Dior

Alicia Keys in Versace

Viola Davis in Duro Olowu

Issa Rae in Prada

Andra Day in Dundas

