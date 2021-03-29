The 11 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 (Virtual) NAACP Image Awards

From Yara Shahidi's Dior PJs to Tracee Ellis Ross's fresh-out-of-fashion-week Schiaparelli to Regina King's stunning Oscar de la Renta gown.
Issa Rae, winner of Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series category speaks at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards Virtual Press Conference

If this pandemic awards season has shown us anything, it's that celebrities don't need a red carpet to create a memorable fashion moment. For this weekend's NAACP Awards, stars brought the glamour without leaving their homes, staging their own photoshoots for the 'gram to show off looks from Oscar de la Renta, Prada, Christian Siriano and more. 

From Yara Shahidi's Dior leisurewear to Tracee Ellis Ross's fresh-out-of-fashion-week Schiaparelli, see all the best style moments from the 2021 NAACP Image Awards below. 

Cynthia Erivo in Lanvin

Tracee Ellis Ross in Schiaparelli 

Regina King in Oscar de la Renta

Regina King gets ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards

Marsai Martin in Christian Siriano

Marsai Martin gets ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards

Jurnee Smollet in Alexandre Vauthier

Jurnee Smollett gets ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards

Janelle Monáe in Christian Siriano

Yara Shahidi in Dior

Alicia Keys in Versace

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz speak during the 52nd NAACP Image Awards

Viola Davis in Duro Olowu

Issa Rae in Prada

Issa Rae gets ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards

Andra Day in Dundas

