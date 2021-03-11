Great Outfits in Fashion History: Nicole Richie in Gold Lamé Marc Jacobs

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Swarovski

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Nicole Richie may be better known for her mid-aughts-era boho-chic paparazzi style than her red-carpet looks, but on one of fashion's biggest nights in 2013, she and Marc Jacobs made sartorial magic together.

For the CFDA Awards, the designer dressed her in a gold lamé dress from his Fall 2013 collection, and she pulled it off with aplomb. With its minimalist disco-meets-'90s silhouette and extreme low back, the dress seemingly predicted a number of trends that are dominating fashion right now. And Richie just looks incredible in it: The slicked-back hair, minimal accessories and red lip make the look even more elegant, while the long, black nails provide a touch of drama.

Photo: Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

It also feels like the kind of dress you just can't not have fun in. If you are of the belief that a sort of roaring '20s are upon us, you may want to pick up something similar. Shop a few metallic, sexy options in the gallery below.

