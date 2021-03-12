13 Mini Skirts on Sale That'll Get You Excited About Warm Weather

It's time to ditch the sweatpants.
Longer days and leg-baring hemlines will be at the top of our minds this weekend as clocks "spring ahead" one hour — and after a dark winter in lockdown, we're so ready to ditch baggy sweatpants in favor of mini skirts, otherwise known as one of the most fun warm-weather garments. We've rounded up 13 of our favorites on sale to make things easier on your wallet. Happy shopping! 

heron preston skirt
chloe-mini-skirt
maeve skirt
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

