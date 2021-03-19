13 Sweet Retro Gingham Pieces on Sale to Stock up on Now

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

It's officially spring this weekend, which means we can (hopefully) count on more long, sunny days. We suggest you take the seasonal cue to have a picnic, complete with perfectly cube-shaped bites of cheese and a thematic gingham garment or accessory. The cheery check pattern has the charisma to tip florals off fashion's top spot this spring, so we've rounded up our favorite pieces on sale to get you ready to impress at your socially distanced outdoor gathering. From an easy slip dress to a brightly colored bucket bag (and a feather-trimmed gingham sleep set for those who'd prefer to stay lounging at home), you'll be the talk of the park. Shop them all below.

13 Gallery 13 Images

