19 Fun Hair Accessories on Sale to Lift Your Ponytails and Your Spirits

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Spring is in the hair, if you will: Whether you're looking for ways to deal with overgrown curtain bangs or just want an easy hair-out-of-your-face fix, turn to playful, joy-inducing barrettes, '90s-inspired clips and fun scrunchies. They may go unnoticed on a 10-person Zoom call, but these accessories will make you look and feel more put-together. Below, we've rounded up our favorite options on sale, starting as low as $5. Happy shopping!

19 Gallery 19 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.