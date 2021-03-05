13 Clear Heels on Sale to Get Your Feet Ready for a Joyful Spring

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Spring is so close we can taste it. That means it's time to look ahead to longer, sun-filled days and swap cozy, indoor slippers for joyful sandals. And we've got our eyes on cool transparent heels first.

The popular PVC style comes in several on-trend options, from bedazzled slingback kitten heels to colorful, strappy block-heels. Below, we've complied the best heeled sandals on sale. Happy shopping!

13 Gallery 13 Images

