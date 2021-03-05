13 Clear Heels on Sale to Get Your Feet Ready for a Joyful Spring

Transparency in every step.
Author:
Publish date:
clear-sandal-sale

Spring is so close we can taste it. That means it's time to look ahead to longer, sun-filled days and swap cozy, indoor slippers for joyful sandals. And we've got our eyes on cool transparent heels first. 

The popular PVC style comes in several on-trend options, from bedazzled slingback kitten heels to colorful, strappy block-heels. Below, we've complied the best heeled sandals on sale. Happy shopping!

amina muaddi sandal
13
Gallery
13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

shop-socks-heels
Shopping

13 Socks With Heels Combos to Try This Winter

Say goodbye to blilsters and literal cold feet.

shop-wedge-sandals
Shopping

13 Wedge Sandals on Sale to Get You Through Summer

Grab these deals while you can.

thanksigiving outfits 2019
Shopping

7 Thanksgiving Outfits That Are Equal Parts Festive and Fashionable

Give thanks in style.

shop-silver-heels
Shopping

29 Silver Heels That Are Like a Disco Ball for Your Feet

Shine on, baby.