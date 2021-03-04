Optimist Consulting Is Hiring An Account Executive / Senior Account Executive, Real Estate In New York, NY

Optimist Consulting's Real Estate PR team is hiring! This is not an entry level position, 2-5 years of experience is required.
Optimist Consulting's Real Estate PR team is hiring! 

Please reach out if you're interested in a collaborative environment, working on iconic residential and commercial developments in NYC and around the world. 2-5 years experience in real estate, brokerage, architecture and/or design is ideal. 

Title commensurate with experience and of course, enthusiasm! 

To Apply: Please send your resume to jobs@optimistconsulting.com, subject line Account Executive / Senior Account Executive.

www.optimistconsulting.com
@weareoptimist 

