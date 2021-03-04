Optimist Consulting Is Hiring An Account Executive / Senior Account Executive, Real Estate In New York, NY
Optimist Consulting's Real Estate PR team is hiring!
Please reach out if you're interested in a collaborative environment, working on iconic residential and commercial developments in NYC and around the world. 2-5 years experience in real estate, brokerage, architecture and/or design is ideal.
Title commensurate with experience and of course, enthusiasm!
To Apply: Please send your resume to jobs@optimistconsulting.com, subject line Account Executive / Senior Account Executive.