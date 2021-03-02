Oscar de la Renta Turns Late Summer Florals Into a Dreamy Fall 2021 Collection

The brand calls it "a tribute" to a time "when sunflowers and wildflowers radiate in glorious full bloom."
Author:
Publish date:
Oscar_de_la_Renta_Fall2021_Look_5

After skipping the Spring 2021 ready-to-wear season, Oscar de la Renta returned to fashion month on Tuesday with its autumnal line, which takes florals to new extremes.

According to a press release, co-creative directors Fernando García and Laura Kim worked with Tricia Paoluccio to reinterpret her pressed flower artwork into a collection of day dresses, separates and gowns using embroidery, crocheting and appliqués on fil coupé, cotton, taffeta and silk faille. The end result is "a tribute to late summer, when sunflowers and wildflowers radiate in glorious full bloom," the brand notes.

Beyond literal prints and embellishments, the floral inspiration of this collection translates to a color palette heavy on purples, pinks, turquoises and saffrons, seen across suiting, monochromatic dresses and eveningwear. There are also delicate bow details spotted throughout, meant to evoke the ribbon used to tie a bouquet of market flowers, the press release explains. (Once again, the brands are targeting Tyler.)  A parade of incredibly elegant gowns round out the fall line, sure to stand out even during a virtual award show season. 

See every single look in Oscar de la Renta's Fall 2021 collection in the gallery, below.

Oscar_de_la_Renta_Fall2021_Look_25
Oscar_de_la_Renta_Fall2021_Look_1
Oscar_de_la_Renta_Fall2021_Look_2
25
Gallery
25 Images

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

oscar de la renta fall 2020 review
Fashion Week

Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia See Stars at Oscar de la Renta Fall 2020

The duo presented an eveningwear-driven collection at the New York Public Library.

hp-oscar-de-la-renta-fall-2019-collection
Fashion Week

Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia Present Their Best Oscar de la Renta Collection to Date for Fall 2019

It's a tall order, but they deliver.

GettyImages-635168198
Fashion Week

Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia Did Not Disappoint for Their Oscar de la Renta Debut

The duo presented their fall 2017 collection for the brand alongside that of their own label Monse.

De La Renta RF18 2164c crop
Fashion Week

Oscar de la Renta Fall 2018 Is a Collection Fit for a Modern-Day Fairy Princess

There were unicorns, people!