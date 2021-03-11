39 Standout Beauty Looks From Paris Fashion Week

A beauty look from the Altuzarra Fall 2021 presentation. Photo: Imaxtree

The Fall 2021 shows came to a close this week in Paris, rounding out another somewhat subdued, strange season. As designers showcased their latest collections in the French fashion capitol, backstage glam teams brought creativity and beauty inspiration in full force (as best they could during a pandemic, anyhow).

For the Chanel presentation, Avril Lavigne-style center parts, stick-straight hair and thick, black eyeliner defined the beauty look. Moody eyeliner took a more elevated turn at Dior, where makeup artist Peter Philips created a sooty smoky eye. "I wanted the eyes to be dark and poetic, in harmony with the mysterious, fairy tale atmosphere of this collection," he said of the look via a release from the brand.

Makeup was even bolder for the Giambattista Valli and Altuzarra presentations: Both featured artful, multi-colored eye makeup. The former relied on unique, painterly designs that ranged from watercolor-like to finger-painting-adjacent; the latter (shown above) transformed models' foreheads and eyebrows into glowing, alien-like focal points.

As for hair, many of the looks we saw on runways and in presentations celebrated natural hair textures and easy, lived-in looking styles. Hat hair was also a dominant trend, with models at Akris topping undone styles with baseball caps and ski caps, beanies and bucket hats also making appearances at Chanel and Longchamp, among others.

In the galleries below, our roundup of standout beauty looks from the Fall 2021 Paris runways — or lookbooks, or virtual presentations, or... whatever. Click through to see all of the hair and makeup ideas we're most definitely adding to our inspiration boards. (In case you missed our roundup of standout beauty looks from New York Fashion Week or Milan Fashion week, you can check them out here and here, respectively.)

Makeup

22 Gallery 22 Images

Hair

17 Gallery 17 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.