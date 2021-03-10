9 Top Trends From the Paris Fall 2021 Runways

Fashion month was all over the place, but as we collectively take a deep breath and put the chaos behind us, let's take a moment to appreciate what the last week of shows in Paris had to offer.

As per usual, the runways in the French capital remained the place to single out Fall 2021 trends. Some were a continuation of themes we'd seen before in New York, London and Milan, though plenty of others were unique to the City of Lights. Check out the galleries below to see what you'll be wearing six months down the line, courtesy of Paris Fashion Week.

Après-Ski

French fashion houses took cues from the slopes for Fall 2021. Chanel and Miu Miu showed shaggy moon boots, while Thom Browne created a collection of alpine-ready puffers with nods to the winter Olympics.

Corset Belts

Designers turned to corset-esque leather belts as the game-changing style tool for autumn. The extra-large waist-huggers upgraded daytime looks, adding intrigue to floaty dresses and chunky knits

Feather Trims

Frothy feathers have been flocking (sorry) their way back to the runways over the last few years, and they were certainly present in Paris, on the hems of coats and skirts. The not-so-subtle embellishment took monochromatic suits from everyday classics to bold partywear.

Go-go Boots

Attention-demanding thigh-highs were the boots to talk about last fall, but they're getting a mod makeover in 2021. The '60s style popularized by André Courrèges are back in all their glossy, go-go glory. From over-the-knee options to traditional mid-calf styles, these shoes are a total power statement.

Head-to-toe Knits

Fear not fashion folks: The cozy-chic head-to-toe knit look isn't going anywhere. Acne Studios, Altuzarra and Chloé are just a few luxury labels who plan on capitalizing on sweater weather this fall.

Lilac

A refreshing medium between pale purple and pink, lilac is the friendly underdog that loves to flirt with lazy basics and dressed-up separates. The purple variant received the autumnal stamp of approval at Givenchy, Jil Sander and Marine Serre.

Rose Petal Red

French designers are making it possible to get the first impression rose without going on a "Bachelor"-style group date, taking inspiration from its rich red color and using it to add drama and romance to their cold-weather collections.

Yolk Yellow

Forget butter yellow — next season's color palette is after a different essential baking ingredient: an egg. Yolk yellow, a warm hue that's somewhere in between a gold and bright yellow, had a runny streak in the French capital.

Zip-ups

Half-zip pullovers have emerged as true winners of stay-at-home style, so it's not surprising that designers fully leaned into zip-ups for Fall 2021. Zippers replaced button closures on everything from sporty nylon tops to wool blazers.

