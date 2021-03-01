Paul Wilmot Communications Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive, Fashion and Accessories In New York, NY

Paul Wilmot Communications is looking for an ambitious and enthusiastic Senior Account Executive to join its thriving Fashion team, which works with both men's and women's fashion and accessories brands. Must have 5-7 years experience.

Paul Wilmot Communications is looking for an ambitious and enthusiastic Senior Account Executive to join its thriving Fashion team, which works with both men's and women's fashion and accessories brands. The ideal candidate will be responsible for driving brand launches, securing on-going product placement, executive profiles, press previews, large scale events and managing junior staff.

Paul Wilmot Communications was established in 1997 in New York City. Over the course of the last 20 years, the agency has produced a significant public relations track record drawing from the highest profile fashion houses, prestige beauty brands, global consumer brands, retailers, and luxury lifestyle clientele. By cross-promoting within our divisions, PWC offers our clients access to new markets, thought leadership and increased visibility.

The ideal candidate for this role will possess a breadth of experience across men's and women's fashion and accessories clientele, with a minimum of 5-7 years of experience in this area. This candidate will manage a comprehensive roster of editorial contacts spanning Assistant, Associate and Executive-level in the fashion, accessories and lifestyle Press, and have the ability to negotiate and secure features, executive profiles, design stories, product placement and ongoing coverage on behalf of clients. This candidate will have superior knowledge of the evolving media landscape and regularly contribute to new ideas for placement opportunities. Responsibilities include:

Lead Client Liaison with support from junior staff

Maintain aggressive account activity, using current PR plan as a framework

Handle majority of all pitching for the client – including strategizing on larger scale editorial opportunities; continually update and monitor status report to ensure pitching efforts on track

Research potential partnership opportunities / arrange meetings with strategic partners (including, but not limited to, speaking engagement opportunities, brand endorsements, event hosting, etc.)

Attend virtual divisional meetings equipped with pertinent updates, client issues, applicable news to share with the team

Uphold a strong understanding of social and digital media and its overall importance

A strong understanding and awareness of the influencing blogs and bloggers of the moment and the content belonging to each

Fashion Week Experience

Seek out, coordinate and handle virtual desk side appointments (bringing assistant when applicable), collection previews, etc.

A strong understanding of media reporting for a specific brand and its commercial initiatives using Meltwater, Cision, Google Reader, etc.

Knowledge of Watch, Accessory and Fashion Industry a plus

Ability to communicate on a professional level with top level executives

Ability to plan all elements of events and fashion shows on behalf of clients

QUALIFICATIONS:

Must have 5-7 years’ experience

Open to all Candidates

Must be good communicator with good writing skills

Please send resumes to pwc@paulwilmot.com