Paul Wilmot communications Is Seeking A Beauty PR Intern In New York, NY
PWC is looking for a paid Intern to join a Leading Boutique Public Relations Firm in NYC. Internships will be assigned within the Beauty division.
Responsibilities include:
- Track all samples/items/comp loans
- Assemble client credits and keep up to date
- Obtain press clippings in timely manner and scan in timely manner to send to clients/account teams
- Continually scan dailies / websites to stay abreast of new publications / columns / trends etc. that apply to division and alert team accordingly
- Handle send-outs and mailings from office as needed (these can be handled within 1-2 days per week unless something urgent arises)
- Responsible for keeping office showrooms / product closet neat and orderly
- Maintain office collateral stock (bags, tissue paper, ribbons, folders, letterhead, press kits)
- Maintain and update contact/media lists
- Assist account staff with daily duties of account management and client servicing in a timely and professional manner
- Arrange for distribution of client items and press materials via shipping and/or messenger services
- Help maintain monthly status reports / ongoing credit charts and assemble client credit books
- Build Strong working knowledge of Muckrack
- When in-person events resume, assist and volunteer, regardless of division, whenever help is needed
- Maintain PWC standards of professionalism and courtesy
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, PR, or Communications preferred
- Open to all Candidates
To Apply: Please send your resume to pwc@paulwilmot.com, subject line "Beauty Intern."
About Paul Wilmot Communications:
Paul Wilmot Communications was established in 1997 in New York City. Over the course of the last 20 years, the agency has produced a significant public relations track record drawing from the highest profile fashion houses, prestige beauty and wellness brands, global consumer brands, retailers, and luxury lifestyle clientele. By cross-promoting within our divisions, PWC offers our clients access to new markets, thought leadership and increased visibility.
Paul Wilmot is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. M/F/D/V.