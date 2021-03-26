Paul Wilmot communications Is Seeking A Beauty PR Intern In New York, NY

Paul Wilmot Communications’ clients are thought leaders, visionaries, inventors, founders and entrepreneurs. We utilize our decades-long experience as story tellers and marketers to develop and build brands through maximizing exposure.

PWC is looking for a paid Intern to join a Leading Boutique Public Relations Firm in NYC. Internships will be assigned within the Beauty division.

Responsibilities include:

Track all samples/items/comp loans

Assemble client credits and keep up to date

Obtain press clippings in timely manner and scan in timely manner to send to clients/account teams

Continually scan dailies / websites to stay abreast of new publications / columns / trends etc. that apply to division and alert team accordingly

Handle send-outs and mailings from office as needed (these can be handled within 1-2 days per week unless something urgent arises)

Responsible for keeping office showrooms / product closet neat and orderly

Maintain office collateral stock (bags, tissue paper, ribbons, folders, letterhead, press kits)

Maintain and update contact/media lists

Assist account staff with daily duties of account management and client servicing in a timely and professional manner

Arrange for distribution of client items and press materials via shipping and/or messenger services

Help maintain monthly status reports / ongoing credit charts and assemble client credit books

Build Strong working knowledge of Muckrack

When in-person events resume, assist and volunteer, regardless of division, whenever help is needed

Maintain PWC standards of professionalism and courtesy

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, PR, or Communications preferred

Open to all Candidates

To Apply: Please send your resume to pwc@paulwilmot.com, subject line "Beauty Intern."

About Paul Wilmot Communications:

Paul Wilmot Communications was established in 1997 in New York City. Over the course of the last 20 years, the agency has produced a significant public relations track record drawing from the highest profile fashion houses, prestige beauty and wellness brands, global consumer brands, retailers, and luxury lifestyle clientele. By cross-promoting within our divisions, PWC offers our clients access to new markets, thought leadership and increased visibility.

Paul Wilmot is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. M/F/D/V.