PhotoBook Is Seeking A Social Media Intern Specializing in TikTok In New York, NY

Image courtesy of Photobook

PhotoBook is an online destination based in New York City. Our goal is to curate and commission creative work with a conscience from around the world. Our focus being on emerging talent in the worlds of art, film, fashion, beauty and music. Celebrating diversity and highlighting ethical and sustainable brands are also paramount at PhotoBook Magazine. What is unique about PhotoBook to integrate short interviews with every contributor and give a deeper look into their creative minds.

Check out https://www.photobookmagazine.com.

PhotoBook is looking for Social Media intern specializing in TikTok. They must be diligent with working in a remote environment. They would create stories for TikTok, put together a Strategy & Analytics report, work on competitive research, and constantly in the know of what’s going on in TikTok and attend weekly meetings.



Please send resume + portfolio to photobookmagazine1@gmail.com.



Internship is non-paid, but a great way to build a portfolio with published work.