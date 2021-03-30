PhotoBook Is Seeking Graphic Design Interns In New York, NY

PhotoBook is an online destination based in New York City. Our goal is to curate and commission creative work with a conscience from around the world.

PhotoBook is an online destination based in New York City. Our goal is to curate and commission creative work with a conscience from around the world. Our focus is on emerging talent in the worlds of art, film, fashion, beauty, and music. Celebrating diversity and highlighting ethical and sustainable brands are also paramount at PhotoBook Magazine.

Check out https://www.photobookmagazine.com.

PhotoBook is looking for Graphic Design interns. Must be proficient in Adobe Photoshop, and either Illustrator or InDesign. The job will include working on weekly assigned tear sheets for fashion features and/or covers. Qualities must be detail oriented, a good eye and receptive to feedback.

Please send resume + portfolio to photobookmagazine1@gmail.com

Internship is non-paid, but a great way to build a portfolio with published work.