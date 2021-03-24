Raf Simons Offers Easy, Contradictory Elegance for Fall 2021

The collection was inspired by six specific words.
Raf-Simons-Fall-2021-25

On Wednesday, Raf Simons dropped the lookbook for his namesake label's Fall 2021 men's and women's collections, after introducing the latter category last season.

The easy, contradictory, elegant autumnal line was inspired by a series of words, which the brand noted in a press release had no "hierarchy or intentional sequence." Those are: arataxia (defined by Raf Simons as "a state of freedom from emotional disturbance and anxiety"), equanimity ("calmness of mind or temper"), dichotomy ("division into two parts or classifications, [especially] when they are sharply distinguished or opposed"), synchronicity ("an apparently meaningful coincidence in time of two or more similar or identical events that are causally unrelated"), allegiance ("support for and loyalty to a particular group, person or belief") and devotion ("an affection, admiration or great love"). 

This vocabulary is reflected in the array of big coats and jackets, long blouses and tunics styled over flared trousers, oversized knits with dramatic sleeves, shirting with the sleeves pushed up to the elbows with slick gloves and bold, colorblocked separates. 

See every single look in Raf Simons' Fall 2021 collection in the gallery, below. 

Raf-Simons-Fall-2021-54
Raf-Simons-Fall-2021-1
Raf-Simons-Fall-2021-2
53
Gallery
53 Images

