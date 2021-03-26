Ralph Lauren Does Glamour With Ease for Spring 2021

This was not the black-tie affair we've come to expect from the American designer.

A look from the Ralph Lauren Spring 2021 collection. Photo: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Though it wasn't the sleek Art Deco-inspired nightclub that Ralph Lauren created to show his black-tie heavy Fall 2019 collection, the designer's Covid-safe Spring 2021 collection debut was still pretty fabulous.

Shot in black-and-white, Ralph Lauren's 20-minute digital presentation felt like stepping into an old film, set at its iconic Beverly Hills Flagship, with an energizing musical performance by Janelle Monáe.

"My designs have always been about creating a world that is beyond fashion, a world of romance and timeless sophistication," Lauren, said in a release. "For Spring 2021, my collections for both men and women intertwine those feelings and express a personal style that is modern and enduring."

Without the sense of romantic sophistication dreamt up in the virtual show, the clothes themselves do what the designer is good at: dress those that want to look like the American dream.

There's impeccably tailored suiting, simple yet luxurious cashmere polos and crewnecks, subtle cream silk florals and waist-hugging plaid wool jackets. The tuxedo pants and pinstriped sport coats mingle harmoniously with the cocktail dresses and painted leather coats in the see-now buy-now presentation, which featured both the women's Ralph Lauren Collection and men's Purple Label line. The women's selection boasts an easy vacation palette of graphic navies, browns, powder blues and gentle tans, mixed with pops of florals and Art Deco prints that are brought into present day with modern fabrications.

The footwear also feels very post-beach appropriate —summery styles like espadrilles and sleek leather sandals. As for handbags, the brand's favorite styles such as the RL50, Ricky and Voyager are introduced in new colorways and finishes such as textural denim patchwork, hand-painted florals and palm-leaf summer totes.

If anything, the collection is proof that not even the man who's built an American fashion empire based on glamour is immune to the pandemic's push for casual dress.

See the complete Ralph Lauren Spring 2021 collection in the gallery below.

