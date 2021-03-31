RappAround Is Seeking A Showroom Coordinator / Junior Account Executive and Fashion PR Interns In Los Angeles

RappAround Public Relations Consulting is looking for a SHOWROOM COORDINATOR/JUNIOR ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE and FASHION PR INTERNS to join our team in Los Angeles!

About RappAround Public Relations Consulting

RappAround Public Relations Consulting partners with elite brands to create and execute winning public relations and imaging campaigns. Specializing in the fashion and lifestyle industries, RappAround is a boutique service with full service capabilities. Based in Los Angeles, Melissa Rappaport and RappAround offer a one-stop shop for brands who desire deeper participation in the pop culture industry: media campaigns, celebrity seeding, influencer placement, event execution, and most importantly, personal attention. From the La Cienega Boulevard office in West Hollywood, RappAround leverages every aspect of modern technology to place instantaneous, global, and creative imprints in the modern media stream.

Showroom Coordinator/Junior Account Executive

All candidates must be highly motivated and have experience as a Showroom Coordinator and in Fashion PR. Candidates should have a strong work ethic, media, stylist and industry contacts and exceptional writing skills. Commitment and passion for the fashion industry is a must! We are looking for a result driven employee who possesses an entrepreneurial spirit, is an effective communicator who works well in a thriving team environment.

RappAround’s culture encourages camaraderie and stimulates creativity, in turn, promoting personal and professional growth. We are looking for long-term candidates who want to learn and grow with our boutique agency. RappAround offers a competitive salary, best in class benefits, generous vacations and summer fridays, and a healthy work environment. We are looking for candidates that are available to start immediately.

Roles & Responsibilities:

Manage all stylist pulls in showroom

Develop and maintain strong relationships with existing stylist contacts as well as develop new relationships

Develop and maintain solid relationships with media, bloggers, social media influencers, celebrities, talent publicists, managers and agents

Track and monitor client press, create press clips and send press placements out to the client in a timely manner

Track and monitor social media for client mentions and tags. Service to clients in timely manner.

Social media support for the RappAround Instagram, TikTok and Twitter pages.

Strong pitching skills, both verbal and written

Secure consistent and quality media placements across all forms of media

Ability to organize and manage multiple projects and tasks simultaneously

Ability to think and plan strategically

Create targeted media lists for clients and projects

Provide monthly reports to clients

Develop non-traditional PR tactics that include influencer programming, event activations and on-brand partnerships

Maintain strong relationships with existing clients

Manage internship program

Proficient in Google Workspace, Muck Rack, and Dropbox

Qualifications & Desired Skills:

1-2+ years of directly related PR/Showroom experience

Prior existing relationships with stylists and media a plus

Perform within a fast-paced, multi-priority setting

Exceptional verbal and writing skills for pitches, press releases, media alerts, client strategies, media briefing and messaging documents

Industry contacts that can translate into event and partnership opportunities

Must work well in a team environment but also work independently, meeting goals and deadlines

Must have a strong understanding of the editorial calendar, current events, pop culture, seasonal and celebrity trends, etc. to effectively and proactively contribute to story angle development that is strategic and timely, maximizing product placement and brand feature placements across national, regional, online, trade and broadcast outlets

Ability to develop and nurture client confidence and relationships

Have client relations skills and a professional demeanor in and out of the office

Career focused with a passion for fashion PR!

Fashion PR Internship (Unpaid) for College Credit for Spring and Summer 2021

All candidates must be highly motivated with a passion for the fashion industry. We are looking for a results driven intern who is looking to LEARN and possesses an entrepreneurial spirit, is an effective communicator who works well in a thriving team environment.

Remote options are available.

Roles & Responsibilities:

Assist with stylist pulls in showroom

Assist in tracking and monitoring client press, creating press clips and sending press placements out to the client in a timely manner

Assist in tracking and monitoring social media for client mentions and tags.

Social media support for the RappAround Instagram, TikTok and Twitter pages.

Ability to organize and manage multiple projects and tasks simultaneously

Assist in creating targeted media lists for clients and projects

Assist in creating monthly reports to clients

Qualifications & Desired Skills:

Must be able to receive college credit.

Perform within a fast-paced, multi-priority setting

Eagerness to learn the fashion PR industry

Must work well in a team environment but also work independently, meeting goals and deadlines

Career focused with a passion for fashion PR!

Please review the above job descriptions and send resumes with the JOB TITLE you are applying for in the subject to info@rapparound.com.