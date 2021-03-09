Great Outfits in Fashion History (Beauty Edition): Rashida Jones's Visible Freckles

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I was recently re-watching "Freaks and Geeks" on Hulu and again confirmed my suspicions that Rashida Jones, who appears in a couple of episodes as teenage bully Karen, never had a single awkward phase. But today I'm going to focus my attention on the actor a few years later: In 2002, awkwardness still unfairly at bay, Jones attended a Louis Vuitton event in New York City wearing a decidedly understated — but thoroughly worth remembering — beauty look, the focal point of which was her natural dusting of freckles.

We love to see someone embracing their natural anything, especially back in the early aughts, and Jones choosing to not blot out her freckles with makeup is an excellent example. She also rounded out the look with a bit of mascara, a cherry red lip gloss (perhaps a Juicy Tube???) and a perfectly disheveled 2002 bob haircut.

Should you want to embrace the freckled look — even if you don't possess them naturally! — we've rounded up a few tools to help you fake it, plus some Rashida-inspired cherry lip glosses, in the gallery below.

