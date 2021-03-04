RENNA IS HIRING AN ACCOUNT COORDINATOR AND PRIVATE CLIENT LIAISON IN NEW YORK, NY
RENNA is a New York City based fine jewelry brand focused on creating whimsical, nostalgic heirlooms. We strive to forge special, memorable jewels to last a lifetime. Our inspiration flows from the natural world around us. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted using 100% recycled 18-karat gold and ethically sourced gemstones. Candidates identifying as LGBTQ+, people of color, and people with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply. RENNA values kindness, respect and ethics above all else. Employees are expected to emulate these values at all times. Candidates familiar with fine jewelry preferred.
JOB DESCRIPTION
Looking for a highly motivated self-starter who is passionate about fine jewelry and brand building. Problem solver who thinks outside the box to find creative ways to boost sales, build brand awareness, and engage clientele.
- Proactive outreach to wholesale accounts
- Request and track sales reports and payments from existing accounts
- Create invoices and purchase orders
- Create memos and Letters of Responsibility for consignments
- Engage private clients
- Assist with e-mail marketing campaign strategy
- Social media, as needed
- Attend pop-ups, trade shows and trunk shows, as needed
- Proofread product descriptions
- Work directly with Renna to coordinate meetings
- Brief Renna on inbound requests
- Coordinate new initiatives, white label projects, giveaways, as needed
To Apply: Please send your resume to hello@rennajewels.com, subject line Account Coordinator and Client Liaison.