Sponsored Story

RENNA IS HIRING AN ACCOUNT COORDINATOR AND PRIVATE CLIENT LIAISON IN NEW YORK, NY

RENNA is a New York City based fine jewelry brand focused on creating whimsical, nostalgic heirlooms.
Author:
Publish date:
Renna Eclectic Charm Bracelet

RENNA is a New York City based fine jewelry brand focused on creating whimsical, nostalgic heirlooms. We strive to forge special, memorable jewels to last a lifetime. Our inspiration flows from the natural world around us. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted using 100% recycled 18-karat gold and ethically sourced gemstones. Candidates identifying as LGBTQ+, people of color, and people with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply. RENNA values kindness, respect and ethics above all else. Employees are expected to emulate these values at all times. Candidates familiar with fine jewelry preferred.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Looking for a highly motivated self-starter who is passionate about fine jewelry and brand building. Problem solver who thinks outside the box to find creative ways to boost sales, build brand awareness, and engage clientele.

  • Proactive outreach to wholesale accounts
  • Request and track sales reports and payments from existing accounts
  • Create invoices and purchase orders
  • Create memos and Letters of Responsibility for consignments
  • Engage private clients
  • Assist with e-mail marketing campaign strategy
  • Social media, as needed
  • Attend pop-ups, trade shows and trunk shows, as needed
  • Proofread product descriptions
  • Work directly with Renna to coordinate meetings
  • Brief Renna on inbound requests
  • Coordinate new initiatives, white label projects, giveaways, as needed

To Apply: Please send your resume to hello@rennajewels.com, subject line  Account Coordinator and Client Liaison.

Related Stories

apparel-casual-clothes-934070 pexels Ylanite Koppens
Careers

Danielle Gadi PR Is Hiring An Account Coordinator In New York, NY

Danielle Gadi PR is a New York City based luxury, boutique PR company, specializing in fine jewelry.

careers GettyImages-545476784
Careers

DANIELLE GADI PR IS HIRING AN ACCOUNT COORDINATOR IN NEW YORK

Danielle Gadi PR is a New York City based luxury, boutique PR company, specializing in fine jewelry.

linda gaunt
Sponsored Story

LINDA GAUNT COMMUNICATIONS IS SEEKING AN ACCOUNT MANAGER AND AN ACCOUNT COORDINATOR IN NEW YORK, NY

Linda Gaunt Communications is a leading integrated marketing and communications agency headquartered in New York City.

SH_CTA_R25
Careers

School House Is Hiring An Account Coordinator / PA to Principal In New York, NY

School House is a New York-based creative agency experienced in brand strategy, branding, and environment design with a focused interest in beauty, wellness, and lifestyle