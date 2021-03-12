Must Read: Rihanna May Be Launching Fenty Hair, Ulta Names New CEO

Photo: Courtesy of Fenty Skin

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Fenty Hair may be coming

On Thursday, Refinery29 reported that Rihanna's company Roraj Trade LLC filed trademark application documents for "Fenty Hair" on March 3. "The prospective Fenty Hair line could include shampoo, hair relaxing, straightening and waving stylers, bleach and color products and even hair glitter," writes Sarah Midkiff. There's no timeline for when Fenty Beauty fans might be able to expect a hair launch — and we know Fenty Skin was reportedly years in development — but given the success of Rihanna's existing beauty empire, another category expansion seems apt. {Refinery29}

Dave Kimbell named CEO of Ulta

Dave Kimbell has been named CEO of Ulta Beauty, a role he will assume in June. Currently president, he succeeds Mary Dillon, who has served as the company's CEO since 2013. He will also be nominated for the company's board of directors. Kecia Steelman, Ulta's current chief store operations officer, will be promoted to chief operating officer. {WWD}

What beauty products will shoppers buy this year?

Will beauty shopping habits return to normal post-pandemic? "The [beauty] industry was hurting before Covid, with consumers prioritizing skin care over cosmetics," writes Chavie Lieber for Business of Fashion. "Beauty brands must now cater to shoppers who've altered their routines for good and may be slow to return to color cosmetics." {Business of Fashion}

Not all brands are willing to pay for worker safety

The Accord on Fire and Building Safety is "considered the gold standard for worker safety, and the insurance policy against another disaster like the collapse of the Rana Plaza Complex in 2013," writes Alden Wicker for Business of Fashion. While some brands and retailers, including Walmart, hold their factories to Accord standards, they have not officially signed onto it, "steering few resources toward helping factories meet those ambitious targets." Now, industry experts are calling upon companies to put financial backing behind worker safety. {Business of Fashion}

