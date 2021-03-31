RK Communications Is Hiring A Part-Time Showroom Assistant In New York, NY

RK Communications is looking for a dynamic, entrepreneurial and self-motivated part-time showroom assistant to join our growing team.

RK Communications is looking for a dynamic, entrepreneurial and self-motivated part-time showroom assistant to join our growing team. RK Communications employees are self-starters who have a desire to push the envelope with communications. An excitement for fashion and beauty is a must.

A successful candidate will be interested in working with media, stylists and brands, they should have a proactive approach to their career. Applicants must have at least 1 year of relevant experience working with fashion brands (ideally working a multi-brand showroom).

Our ideal teammate is independent in working style and collaborative in their intraoffice relationships. This candidate will thrive in a fast-paced environment.

This is a part-time position with the possibility of growing into full-time. This role will report the account coordinator.

Responsibilities

Manage day-to-day showroom operations, including:

o Seasonal gifting

o Sample trafficking

o Seasonal gifting o Sample trafficking Manage showroom inventory, both samples and seeding product

Maintain at-once requests while ensuring all returns are coordinated in a timely manner

Support the account coordinator on research & development as needed

Support in identifying tastemakers, both influencers and media, for earned coverage opportunities

Liaise with the account team to ensure all client product and assets are available to drive results

Requirements

Strong organizational skills

Experience supporting in the daily operations of a multi-line showroom

Ceative thinking skills

Strong ability to multitask

Strong interpersonal skills

A firm understanding of the social media landscape (Tik Tok, Instagram, Byte, Clubhouse, YouTube, etc.)

PC or Mac computer proficiency

To Apply: Please send your resume to info@rkcommunications.us, subject line Part-Time Showroom Assistant.

About RK Communications

Rooted in media relations and straddling multiple industries—from fashion, beauty to art and travel, we connect brands to consumers.

Founded in 2014, RK c-’s holistic approach to communications begins with devising dynamic strategies that integrate the online and offline worlds. Our experience includes emerging and established labels from Wolf Circus and Holiday the Label to Brixton and Paul & Joe.