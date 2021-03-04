Great Outfits in Fashion History: Rosamund Pike Looking Like an Angel in Bow-Adorned Givenchy

I will always be afraid of Rosamund Pike, but she looked so innocent here.

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

The only movies I've seen the terrifying and beautiful British actor Rosamund Pike in are "Gone Girl" and "I Care a Lot." For that reason — as I'm sure you can understand if you've seen either — I'll always be afraid of her. I realize that as a real person she surely contains multitudes, and she came across as pretty fun at the most recent Golden Globes, but I can't forget what she's capable of.

Pike also has an excellent red-carpet track record, but can look more or less intimidating based on her look. The harsh bob she's rocking now? Intimidating. The floofy tulle Molly Goddard dress she wore to balance that out at the Globes? Less so. Today, we're taking it back to a softer moment for Pike: At the IWC Schaffhausen Gala in Geneva, Switzerland in January 2019, she wore an elegant cream gown from Clare Waight Keller's Pre-Fall 2019 collection for Givenchy.

Pike wore Keller's work for Givenchy many times during the latter's brief tenure at the house, and with its bows and delicate silhouette, this look was less edgy than the others, but still very contemporary. I also love the styling with a single dangly earring. I remember thinking that while it's a little cutesy for a wedding dress, it would be a great pick for a reception or rehearsal dinner.

As we get closer to spring and (a hopefully vaccinated) summer, I'm searching for similarly sweet and elegant white maxi dresses — perhaps to balance out my own scary scorpio energy. Shop a few in the gallery below.

