Must Read: Saks Fifth Avenue to Break From its Online Business, Emilio Pucci Pivots Focus to Resort

Plus, why the era of the model-activist is here to stay.

Photo: Peter Brandt/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Saks Fifth Avenue to spin off its online business

Insight Partners, the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue, is splitting the e-commerce side of the business into a separate entity. It's also put up $500 million for a minority stake in Saks.com, valuing the business at $2 billion, per Suzanne Kapner for The Wall Street Journal. {The Wall Street Journal}

Emilio Pucci pivots focus to resort

Italian fashion label Emilio Pucci is pivoting to focus on resort, a return to its roots, notes Miles Socha of WWD. LVMH, which has held majority control of the brand since 2000, confirmed plans to reorganize its workforce at its Milan headquarters and Bologna production facility to "match the new design and business approach." {WWD}

OTB acquires Jil Sander

Japanese corporation Onward Holdings is selling Jil Sander to Italian luxury conglomerate OTB. The latter's fashion holdings also include Maison Margiela and Marni. {Reuters}

Melody Ehsani is Foot Locker's first women's creative director

Los Angeles designer Melody Ehsani has been appointed Foot Locker's first women's creative director. "One of the few women to have a place in Los Angeles' streetwear scene, [Ehsani] grew her celeb-loved Plexiglass jewelry collection into apparel... and high-profile design collaborations with Reebok and Nike," writes Booth Moore. {WWD}

Why the era of the model-activist is here to stay

"Brands are increasingly seeking models who are advocates first," writes Daphne Milner in a story about how agencies and brands are placing importance on finding values-driven talent. "The power of advocacy to sell sneakers, yoga pants or skin care reflects prevailing cultural, political and social trends, but it's a dramatic departure from just a few years ago." {Business of Fashion}

