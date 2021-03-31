Great Outfits in Fashion History: Salma Hayek in Peak '90s Hervé Leger

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Bandage dresses had a hold on us, as a society, for what felt like forever. Really, it was more like three decades and change — which, in fashion, and especially considering the lifespan of trends nowadays, is an eternity. The silhouette came from the mind of Azzedine Alaïa in the '80s and was mega-popularized by Hervé Leger in the '90s. And this Salma Hayek outfit — which was circulating fashion/nostalgia Twitter a few weeks ago (so, h/t to them) — really remains one of The Greats of the look.

For the 1998 premiere of "Lethal Weapon 4" in Los Angeles, the actor wore a spaghetti-strapped lilac mini dress by Hervé Leger. It had a fine, criss-crossed bandage detail on top and the wider, more recognizable bandage strips on the skirt. She accessorized with minimal silver sandals, a beaded mini bag, a diamond-encrusted cross necklace and bedazzled hair pin. Altogether, it's exactly the kind of nostalgic red-carpet moment that gains a new life on social media today — and that sort of makes us want to revisit some of those pieces we packed up long ago. Like, say, bandage dresses. (I said "sort of.")

Hayek's Hervé Leger moment does feel timely, though, as the brand re-enters the public consciousness under new-as-of-2018 creative director Christian Juul Nielsen. The AKNVAS designer has been quietly updating and refreshing Hervé signatures to bring these beloved styles back in a way that feels relevant to the modern consumer. We know there's interest, especially as brands like Mugler and LaQuan Smith have re-popularized the skin-tight, body-hugging look. So, if you're so inclined, shop some pieces inspired by the heyday of bandage dresses in the gallery below.

