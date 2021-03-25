Great Outfits in Fashion History, All Stars Edition: Sarah Jessica Parker

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History: All-Star Edition' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks from the stylish stars who make regular appearances on best-dressed lists.

We couldn't help but wonder: Has Sarah Jessica Parker ever worn a bad outfit?

Whether parading around Manhattan in her faux beau's white shirt as Carrie Bradshaw or attending the New York City Ballet's Fall Fashion Gala in space-occupying couture as herself, Parker is a style icon. The actor's the risk-taking type to inspire unlikely sartorial mash-ups — think an Oscar de la Renta gown and a leather moto jacket — and the bold type to wear some of Alexander McQueen's dramatic designs on the red carpet.

It's sometimes hard to separate the fashion choices of the "Sex and the City" character from the real West Village dweller (both have scene-stealing moments in tulle and ballet slipper pink), so we'd like to think Parker's closet is an extension of her fictional alter ego, complete with several Manolo Blahniks and backless minis. Plus, we're betting her highly-anticipated return to brunch with Charlotte, Miranda and the noticeably vacant chair that should seat Samantha will feature many boundary-pushing looks that Parker could just as easily be seen in off camera.

In honor of her birthday — and as we wait patiently to see what a 2021 Bradshaw will dress like — we rounded up all of our favorites of Parker's best looks (or at least, all the ones our Getty subscription would allow) in the gallery, below:

