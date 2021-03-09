Must Read: Selena Gomez Covers 'Vogue,' Unilever to Remove the Word 'Normal' From Packaging and Ads

Photo: Nadine Ijewere/Courtesy of Condé Nast

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Selena Gomez covers Vogue

Ahead of the drop of her first-ever Spanish-language EP, Selena Gomez appears on the cover of the April 2021 issue of Vogue, photographed by Nadine Ijewere. In the accompanying story by Jia Tolentino, the actor and singer talks about her latest projects, how she's spent her time in lockdown, how she's become more actively political and more. {Vogue}

Unilever is removing the word "normal" from packaging and advertising

Unilever announced this week that it would eliminate the word "normal" from its packaging and advertising across its beauty and personal-care brands, which include Dove, Suave, Axe and Lifebuoy. "With one billion people using our beauty and personal care products every day, and even more seeing our advertising, our brands have the power to make a real difference to people's lives," Sunny Jain, president of Unilever Beauty and Personal Care, said, in a statement, about the decision, which aims to "[tackle] harmful norms and stereotypes and [shape] a broader, far more inclusive definition of beauty." {Fashionista Inbox}

Vogue U.K. publishes 2021 Hollywood portfolio

Vogue U.K.'s 2021 Hollywood portfolio — photographed by Greg Williams — stars 21 film actors that have given memorable performances in the past year, including Viola Davis, Zendaya, Riz Ahmed, Dominique Fishback, Frances McDormand, Steven Yeun, Daniel Kaluuya and more. {Vogue U.K.}

David Yi is launching a skin-care brand

Very Good Light's David Yi co-founded a new skin-care brand with Supergoop alum Michael Engert called Good Light, WWD reports. It debuts with three products — a cleanser ($18), a toning lotion ($22) and a probiotic serum ($22) — on March 17, on both its own e-commerce and on Amazon. "I'm a beauty consumer, first and foremost. The skin barrier function is where your skin care journey starts and ends. Whether it's a cleanser, our toner or our serum, the more you use the product, the more strengthened your skin barrier function will be and the more robust the microbiome," Yi explained to WWD's Alexa Tietjen. "We made sure that every ingredient was non-toxic, checked out to be clean in our standards.” {WWD}

Whitney Peak is now a Chanel ambassador

Whitney Peak, who will star in HBO Max's highly-anticipated "Gossip Girl" reboot, has inked her first big fashion deal — and it's with none other than Chanel. "Honestly, I never dreamed I'd get the attention of such a reputable house, let alone the pleasure of working with and representing them," the 18-year-old told Vogue's Janelle Okwodu. "I'm looking forward to showing how versatile and timeless Chanel is." {Vogue}

