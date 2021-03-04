19 Bodysuits That Will Bring Some Excitement to Your Closet This Spring
Designers have catered to our comfy cravings by dressing up loungewear and wardrobe basics for the past year. And yes, the former is a prominent trend for Spring 2021 (think tailored sweatpants). But a certain one-and-done basic has been cropping up on the Fall 2021 runways: bodysuits.
Being that these are cold-weather collections, the long-sleeved version of the form-fitting garment — otherwise known as the catsuit — has received more attention than, say, grown-up leotards. Still, we've started to see more influencers embrace the classic bodysuit as of late. (Think of it as a spring appetizer to fall's head-to-toe clingy one-piece entrée.) They're easy to love when they help nail a layered look and easy to hate when you have to remove them. They go well with any pair of jeans and are a lazy sartorial solution when you don't feel like executing a stylist-approved shirt-tuck. Plus, biketards — bike short onesies — are a much cooler alternative to rompers and let you move comfortably into restorative yoga poses, should you ever need a moment of calmness.
Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite bodysuits on the market that will bring some excitement to your closet this spring.
