19 Bodysuits That Will Bring Some Excitement to Your Closet This Spring

A look from the Isabel Marant Spring 2021 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

Designers have catered to our comfy cravings by dressing up loungewear and wardrobe basics for the past year. And yes, the former is a prominent trend for Spring 2021 (think tailored sweatpants). But a certain one-and-done basic has been cropping up on the Fall 2021 runways: bodysuits.

Being that these are cold-weather collections, the long-sleeved version of the form-fitting garment — otherwise known as the catsuit — has received more attention than, say, grown-up leotards. Still, we've started to see more influencers embrace the classic bodysuit as of late. (Think of it as a spring appetizer to fall's head-to-toe clingy one-piece entrée.) They're easy to love when they help nail a layered look and easy to hate when you have to remove them. They go well with any pair of jeans and are a lazy sartorial solution when you don't feel like executing a stylist-approved shirt-tuck. Plus, biketards — bike short onesies — are a much cooler alternative to rompers and let you move comfortably into restorative yoga poses, should you ever need a moment of calmness.

Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite bodysuits on the market that will bring some excitement to your closet this spring.

