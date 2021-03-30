This Sandal Trend Brings Comfort Dressing to Footwear

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Looking for a sandal upgrade for your socially-distanced spring walks? Then we've got to talk about the sudden popularity of the puffy sandal. You can call it a continuation of the New Bottega Effect: When Daniel Lee started sending puffy twisted and quilted mules down the runway at Bottega Veneta, many imitators followed, obviously. But other designers have also embraced the puffer look in their footwear in recent years — from Proenza Schouler to Simon Miller to Staud.

The trend is going full-steam this spring, as we (hopefully) begin to emerge from over a year of lockdown, without necessarily leaving our renewed appreciation of comfort dressing behind. With that in mind, we've rounded up some of our favorite puffy sandals on the market below, for your shopping pleasure. Enjoy.

16 Gallery 16 Images

