5 Spring Shoe Trends Made for a Sunny Season of (Hopefully) Vaccinated Fun

If coats are the cherry on top of winter dressing, sandals are the icing on the sartorial spring cake: They're the sweet additions that complete our abbreviated garments and put a smile on our faces. And after treating our feet to a year of slipper sabbatical, our toes are ready to rejoin society.

Thankfully, designers took our comfy considerations into account when thinking up new shoe styles and agreed on cushiony soles and soft footbeds to ensure a smooth transition from lounging around the house to an out-and-about Saturday. Ahead, shop five trending spring silhouettes that are made for a blissful, sunny season of (hopefully) vaccinated fun.

Ballet Flats

Ballet flats are poised to take center stage in our spring closets. After patiently waiting in the fashion wings for quite some time, the delicate slippers are back with modern square-toe silhouettes and supple leather.

Camp Chic

The sporty Velcro sandals that topped summer camp packing lists in the late '90s covered the Spring 2021 runways. Designed with fewer water hikes and more casual city strolls in mind, these Teva-inspired shoes got a high-fashion makeover with punchy patterned straps and playful embellishments.

Fisherman Sandals

A no-pedicure-required solution to sandals, the fisherman style is a durable and breathable option that comes in an array of spring-friendly colors and eye-catching textures. Take the more fun, nostalgia-inducing route in a jelly pair or stick to the classics with interwoven leather straps.

Flatforms

Gone are the days when flip-flops were mere germ-ferrying agents: This season, thong sandals have been (literally) elevated from flimsy rubber street-kissers to cushiony flatforms. Those opposed to sticking anything in their toes will be pleased with the selection of minimalist slip-on platforms that slightly resemble the iconic Steve Madden chunky slides we last saw at an early aughts middle school dance.

Fun House Slippers

The house dress came to rescue our wardrobes from an all-sweatpants trap in 2020 and now, our feet are getting the same dressed-up, lazy-day treatment. House slippers can be worn in or outside of the house — or even by the pool — and are available in an array of poppy hues and fluffy materials.

