19 Transitional Knits That Fashionista Editors Can't Wait to Wear in Sunnier Seasons

Sweater talk often ends sometime in February (at that point, we're laser-focused on the promise of spring dresses), but with designers showing several head-to-toe knit looks on the recently-wrapped Fall 2021 runways, we're not quite ready to move on from chatting about cashmere and wool. After all, these pieces remind us of the cozy comfort of being at home under a blanket, which makes them more appealing as transitional garments, then, say, a standard jean jacket. (We're not ready to dip our toes back in denim just yet.)

Keeping in mind that the weather is still sort of in limbo, we've compiled our favorite springy knits that can function as both warm hugs on a random cold day in April or crop tops on a sunny Saturday in May. Some Fashionista editors opted for soothing, go-with-everything, oat-colored cardigans and ribbed-knit tank dresses, while others went the more playful route and picked lightweight pullovers in bold hues or knit bralettes in punchy patterns. Shop them all below.

