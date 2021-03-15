ShopShops Is Hiring A Social Media Manager In New York, NY

Are you on the cutting edge of social media marketing? Love content creation and seeing an idea from concept through execution? Want to be a key contributor to a small but quickly growing team?

ShopShops is seeking an innovative Social Media Associate to own our presence across all social channels. Social is a core driver of our business growth so this is a rare opportunity to be a key contributor to a small but mighty (and quickly growing) team in a fast-adopting product category (live stream shopping). Reporting to the Head of Brand Marketing, you will have a lot of autonomy and creative license to drive results however you see fit.

Your colleagues, remote for now, have a fun and open/honest work dynamic, a fast-paced and "roll-up-your-sleeves" startup mentality balanced with strategic vision and focus. ShopShops has VC funding from top investors, scaling revenue, a working product, and a head start in the US market mitigating much of the startup risk.

What You’ll Do:

Work with the marketing team to build and execute a top-notch social media and influencer strategy that aligns with overarching business and brand objectives

Identify and build relationships with content creators across key social channels including Tiktok, YouTube & Instagram.

Propose and execute new creative content initiatives to grow brand awareness and drive new users to the ShopShops app.

Perform regular social audits, pulling actionable data and recommendations to optimize app engagement and partner sharing.

Develop and manage weekly and monthly social calendars and execute against them

Craft, edit, publish all day-to-day social media posts and stories across multiple channels

Conduct monthly reporting on social performance, engagement and KPIs

Professional Background

4+ years of social media/influencer marketing experience

An understanding of and experience in: branding, layout, colors, and typography in digital media

Mastery of a wide range of social media production tools, techniques, and approaches

An entrepreneurial attitude, and an interest in working autonomously

Extraordinary attention to detail and strong organizational skills

Ability to work across multiple tasks simultaneously, both independently and with teams

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Must thrive in a dynamic, startup environment

Experience with Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator is a plus

Personal Attributes

Entrepreneurial. You think outside the box; you can do more with less; you are resourceful and fiscally responsible in the pursuit of business objectives.

Motivated by Scale. You want to take a company with massive market opportunity and grow its presence across the world.

Nimble/Agile. You enjoy stepping outside of your comfort zone and relish the opportunity to tackle new and exciting challenges.

Execution Focused. Apolitical, driven by financial objectives and/or pride in work, but not personal aggrandizement.

Integrity. You keep your word and do not cut ethical corners. You choose to do what is right versus what is most convenient.

Team Player. You are a collaborative, hardworking, problem-solver who leads by example. You would never ask anyone to do something that you are not willing to do yourself.

Intellectually Curious. You have a deep desire to learn new things and acquire new skills.

Style Enthusiast. You get excited about shopping, personal style, design and/or fashion. Hopefully you've already downloaded the ShopShops app!

To Apply: Please send your resume to irene@shopshopslive.com, subject line Social Media Manager.

About ShopShops

ShopShops is a global shopping app that mimics the fun of in-person shopping through the magic of livestream video. By enabling dynamic host sellers to grow a following based on their ability to curate and sell products they make or love, ShopShops is creating an exciting way for shoppers to browse and get inspired by interesting products and deals across fashion, beauty, food and home.

ShopShops hosts - in 30 countries around the world - have hosted shows with more than 750 partners, including brands like Marni, Rebecca Minkoff, Cynthia Rowley, Zac Posen, Everlane, Jimmy Choo and Rag and Bone. ShopShops’ hosts bring shoppers to iconic stores, sample sales, shopping markets and more through interactive livestream events that allow customers to ask questions in real-time about product fit, material, color and more. The app is breaking down geographical boundaries and allowing customers all over the world to shop global, like a local.