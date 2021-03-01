The Simone Rocha for H&M Campaign Brings the Idyllic, English Garden Party of Your Dreams to Life

Photo: Tyler Mitchell/Courtesy of H&M

Almost a year into life in lockdown, many of us are probably daydreaming about once again gathering with our loved ones, staging lavish tablescapes and dressing to the nines when it's safe to do so. Simone Rocha and H&M are giving us some inspiration for the mood board with the campaign for their upcoming collaboration, bringing together some familiar faces to model the limited-edition collection against the backdrop of an idyllic, very well-outfitted English garden party.

The Simone Rocha for H&M campaign stars a cast of actors, artists and models that you'd probably love to be at a dinner with: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Micheal Ward, Francesca Hayward, Faye Wei Wei, Kelsey Lu, Mouchette Bell, Aramish Mangi, Tess McMillan and the Aboah sisters, Adwoa and Kesewa. It was shot by Tyler Mitchell (another person who would be fun to sit next to at a dinner) at the Great Dixter house and gardens in East Sussex, where the group is captured sharing a meal, dancing, laying on the grass and posing in the truly scenic outdoor setting.

"I wanted the campaign to capture the spirit and community of the cast as well as the collection itself," Rocha said, in a statement. "Asking Tyler and all the inspiring individuals featured to explore the natural relationships between friends, nature, family, and femininity. Creating something natural, playful, and poetic set in the beautiful Great Dixter.”

H&M's Ann-Sofie Johansson added: "I think Simone Rocha is the perfect designer to offer this collection in this moment, and the individuals in this campaign really capture her open, vibrant vision of fashion and beauty. Simone understands the power of clothing for dreaming, but creates collections that feels very down-to-earth, very aware of the realities of people’s lives. I hope this collection and campaign will offer a moment’s escapism, but also conjure happy memories, and a sense of hope for when we can all be close again."

Click through the gallery below to see the full Simone Rocha for H&M campaign. Reminder: The collection drops on March 11 — you'll want to plan accordingly.

