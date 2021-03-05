Sponsored Story

Social Media Manager, Content Creator, Us Angels (New York, NY) (Remote)

Us Angels, a leading childrens clothing brand, is seeking a social media manager to be responsible creating exciting content for Instagram, facebook, and tiktok.
The job is remote and part time.

The job entails:

  • Developing brand voice, and copy writing, content creation, for all posts.
  • Identifying influencers, initiating relationships, gifting, and tracking results
  • Developing and maintaining a content calendar
  • Involvement in photo shoots/styling.
  • Reporting to, and working alongside brand president.

The ideal candidate is someone who is interested in the business and creative sides of marketing childrens clothing.

The candidate must be active with Instagram, TikTok, Facebook

The candidate must have experience and previous work to show in this field.

The candidate should be comfortable using adobe suite

And the candidate should have some experience on the business side of social i.e. paid ads

To Apply: Please send your resume to hank@usangels.com, subject line Social Media Manager / Content Creator.

