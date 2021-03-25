Sophie Buhai is Hiring a Director of E-Commerce and Logistics in Los Angeles, CA
Position: Director of E-Commerce and Logistics
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Sophie Buhai is a modernist jewelry company based in Los Angeles, CA. The brand is carried in top specialty stores throughout the world.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Los Angeles-based.
- 3+ years of experience in e-commerce and logistics management and customer service.
- Substantial experience with e-commerce and logistics platforms, such as Shopify, Shipstation, Mailchimp, Klaviyo, DHL, UPS, and FedEx.
- Strong administrative, organizational, and communication skills.
- Detail-oriented and ability to multi-task in fast-paced team environment.
Principal Responsibilities:
- Manage frontend and backend of website, including merchandising, copywriting, product uploads, and web page updates.
- Process and facilitate fulfillment of web orders for in-stock and made-to-order pieces.
- Manage customer service for webstore and respond to customer service inquiries.
- Assist with creation of newsletter schedules and execution of newsletters.
- Manage inventory of web stock and packaging materials.
- Coordinate and manage packing and shipping of wholesale and web orders.
To Apply: Please send your resume to jobs@sophiebuhai.com, subject line Director of E-Commerce and Logistics.