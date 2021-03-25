Sponsored Story

Sophie Buhai is Hiring a Director of E-Commerce and Logistics in Los Angeles, CA

Sophie Buhai is a modernist jewelry company based in Los Angeles, CA. The brand is carried in top specialty stores throughout the world.
Author:
Publish date:
sophie buhai

Position: Director of E-Commerce and Logistics
Location: Los Angeles, CA

Sophie Buhai is a modernist jewelry company based in Los Angeles, CA. The brand is carried in top specialty stores throughout the world.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Los Angeles-based.
  • 3+ years of experience in e-commerce and logistics management and customer service.
  • Substantial experience with e-commerce and logistics platforms, such as Shopify, Shipstation, Mailchimp, Klaviyo, DHL, UPS, and FedEx.
  • Strong administrative, organizational, and communication skills.
  • Detail-oriented and ability to multi-task in fast-paced team environment.

Principal Responsibilities:

  • Manage frontend and backend of website, including merchandising, copywriting, product uploads, and web page updates.
  • Process and facilitate fulfillment of web orders for in-stock and made-to-order pieces.
  • Manage customer service for webstore and respond to customer service inquiries.
  • Assist with creation of newsletter schedules and execution of newsletters.
  • Manage inventory of web stock and packaging materials.
  • Coordinate and manage packing and shipping of wholesale and web orders.

To Apply: Please send your resume to jobs@sophiebuhai.com, subject line Director of E-Commerce and Logistics.

Related Stories

sophiebuhai1
Careers

Sophie Buhai is hiring a Sales Director in Los Angeles

Sophie Buhai LLC is a Los Angeles-based, modernist jewelry company. The brand is carried in top specialty stores throughout the world.

sophiebuhai1
Sponsored Story

Sophie Buhai Is Hiring a Production Manager in Los Angeles, CA

Sophie Buhai is a modernist jewelry company based in Los Angeles, CA. The brand is carried in top specialty stores throughout the world.

unnamed.jpg
Careers

Sophie Buhai Studio is looking for interns in Los Angeles

Sophie Buhai is a jewelry, home object, and interior focused design studio based in Los Angeles.

GL_Hana_Campaign_002
Careers

Graf Lantz Is Hiring An E-Commerce Customer Experience Coordinator In Los Angeles, CA

Graf Lantz is an unconventional lifestyle bag and home accessories brand creating classic styles in merino wool felt and quality leather hides.