Sophie Buhai is Hiring a Director of E-Commerce and Logistics in Los Angeles, CA

Sophie Buhai is a modernist jewelry company based in Los Angeles, CA. The brand is carried in top specialty stores throughout the world.

Position: Director of E-Commerce and Logistics

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Preferred Qualifications:

Los Angeles-based.

3+ years of experience in e-commerce and logistics management and customer service.

Substantial experience with e-commerce and logistics platforms, such as Shopify, Shipstation, Mailchimp, Klaviyo, DHL, UPS, and FedEx.

Strong administrative, organizational, and communication skills.

Detail-oriented and ability to multi-task in fast-paced team environment.

Principal Responsibilities:

Manage frontend and backend of website, including merchandising, copywriting, product uploads, and web page updates.

Process and facilitate fulfillment of web orders for in-stock and made-to-order pieces.

Manage customer service for webstore and respond to customer service inquiries.

Assist with creation of newsletter schedules and execution of newsletters.

Manage inventory of web stock and packaging materials.

Coordinate and manage packing and shipping of wholesale and web orders.

To Apply: Please send your resume to jobs@sophiebuhai.com, subject line Director of E-Commerce and Logistics.