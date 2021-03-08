Must Read: Stacey Abrams Covers 'Marie Claire,' Valentino Launches the Milano Writers Campaign

Plus, Covid-19 conspiracies pose threats to clean beauty communities.
Stacey Abrams on the April 2021 cover of "Marie Claire." 

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Stacey Abrams covers Marie Claire
Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams was shot by photography duo Ahmad Barber and Donté Maurice and styled by Memsor Kamarake for the April issue of Marie Claire. In an accompanying interview with Ashley C. Ford, the notorious political organizer discusses defending voting rights, continuing her work in Georgia and the impermanence of change. {Marie Claire

Valentino launches the Milano Writers Campaign 
Pierpaolo Piccioli invited a group of renowned authors to lend their creative voices to Valentino's new text-only campaign. With pieces of writing from Donna Tartt, Elif Shafak, Janet Mock, Lisa Taddeo, Matthew Lopez, Ocean Vuong, Yrsa Daley-Ward, Raven Leilani and Fatima Farheen Mirza, the goal of the campaign is to showcase the power of words and to challenge the notion of communication in fashion. {Fashionista inbox} 

r_V_ColMil_Liter_V3_A_LISA TADDEO

Covid-19 conspiracies pose threats to clean beauty communities 
Since the start of the pandemic, controversial conspiracy rhetoric with strong anti-vaccine and anti-mask sentiments has been cropping on the social media pages of clean beauty brands. For The Lily, beauty writer Janna Mandell took a deep dive into how times of crisis can facilitate the spread of conspiracy thinking and why some wellness communities may be more susceptible to believing these theories. {The Lily

Steven Yeun covers GQ
George Cortina styled GQ's Western-inspired April cover that stars actor Steven Yeun. Inside the issue, Yuen opens up to writer Chris Gayomali about the pressure of authentically representing Korean culture, his desire to play complex characters and the conflicting emotions attached to finding success amid the pandemic. {GQ

Steven Yeun on the April 2021 cover of "GQ." 

