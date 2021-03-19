Must Read: Storm Reid is Maybelline's New Spokesmodel, 24 AAPI Beauty Leaders Speak Out About Racism in the Industry

Photo: Courtesy of Maybelline

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Storm Reid is Maybelline's new spokesmodel

On Friday, Maybelline announced it had tapped 17-year-old actor Storm Reid as its latest spokesmodel. "Maybelline has been in my family for as long as I can remember," said Reid via a press release announcing the news. "I'm looking forward to this new chapter with Maybelline where I will be able to use my voice to champion young women and my generation through my work with the brand." She will participate in Maybelline's Brave Together initiative and will be the face of a new launch from the brand's Fit Me portfolio. {Fashionista inbox}

24 AAPI beauty leaders speak out about racism in the industry

Amid a spike in hate crimes against the Asian American community, Ariana Yaptangco turned to AAPI leaders within the beauty industry for a roundtable discussion for Elle.com. "There has been a lack of coverage or public support for the Asian American community. But perhaps one of the most deafening silences has come from the beauty industry, which counts Asia as one of its leading markets worldwide," she writes. Yaptangco shares perspectives and deeply personal insights from Daniel Martin, Tina Craig, Charlotte Cho, Anh Co Tran, Alicia Yoon, Chriselle Lim, Jenny Cho and more, offering valuable insight into the rampant racism even the most respected professionals in the industry face — and how the beauty community can do better. {Elle}

On Deb Haaland's meaningful swearing-in ceremony look

When Deb Haaland was sworn in as Secretary of the Interior earlier this week, becoming the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency, she wore a meaningful outfit. "Haaland wore a traditional ribbon skirt by Reecreeations, a colorful garment that is worn by many Indigenous tribes and typically reserved for special occasions (or often worn by powwow dancers)," writes Christian Allaire for Vogue. "Haaland's accessories today also celebrated Indigenous design. On her feet, she wore traditional Laguna Pueblo moccasins, and she also sported a turquoise bead necklace and concho belt." {Vogue}

After mass layoffs, PR pros are creating boutique agencies

"While leading public relations agencies have slashed their staffing levels in response to a sharp drop in business from fashion and red-carpet clients, a host of smaller agencies have bloomed as former employees launch their own operations in fields spanning from PR to influencer marketing and talent management," writes Joelle Diderich for WWD. "Propelled by circumstances, they believe the old way of doing business is no longer adapted to a post-pandemic world, giving them the energy to try new approaches." {WWD}

What happened to fashion's podcast boom?

M.C. Nanda questions what happened to fashion's podcast boom in a new story for Business of Fashion: "In 2017, several luxury houses and retailers launched podcasts in rapid succession....But just a few years later, the format has proven difficult for brands to master." Podcasts have been challenging for fashion brands to monetize, but now a new wave of them — including Ganni, Diane von Furstenberg and Rebecca Minkoff — are looking to the medium again for opportunity. {Business of Fashion}

Tombolo introduces reimagined 'cabana shirts' for Earth Day

New-York based brand Tombolo, known for its reimagined "cabana shirts," is introducing "The Earth Cabana" in two colorways for Earth Day. Both feature a print by William Morris, long considered to be the "father of the sustainability movement." The brand will be donating 100% of sales from the shirts, available for pre-order starting today, during the pre-order month to environmental causes. {Fashionista inbox}

