Great Outfits in Fashion History: Taylor Momsen in a Dress Stolen Straight From Blair Waldorf's Closet

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

She may have been a few months away from making her official debut as Jenny Humphrey on "Gossip Girl," but at the premiere of "Underdog" in July 2007, Taylor Momsen pulled a look straight out of Blair Waldorf's closet.

As something of a Waldorf obsessive myself, I instantly recognized this dress: It's from 3.1 Phillip Lim, and Blair wears a version in navy to haze Little J over the course of her legendary sleepover, complete with a Queen B-approved makeover and gin martinis.

Of course, Momsen has always walked to the beat of her own drum — even long before she went full rockstar for The Pretty Reckless — so her take on the look was a little different. She wore the same style as Blair, only in all white, for the occasion, toughening it up with opaque black tights, lace-up black booties and a cord choker. And while this was before her style leaned way more into her rock roots, you can pick up hints of the Momsen signatures to come in the black nail polish and perfectly-rimmed eyeliner.

This has definitely inspired me to break out of my sweet pastels when I pull my summery white dresses again; doesn't the white look so cool against the dark manicure? Shop Momsen-inspired nail shades now:

