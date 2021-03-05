Teen Vogue Names Alexi McCammond Editor-in-Chief

Alexi McCammond. Photo: Courtesy of Condé Nast

Teen Vogue just announced who is taking over for Lindsay Peoples Wagner as editor-in-chief: Alexi McCammond.

Most recently a political reporter at Axios and a contributor to NBC and MSNBC, McCammond has also worked at Bustle and freelanced for Cosmopolitan. Though her name may be somewhat unknown in the world of fashion, she's earned plenty of recognition for her journalism from other spheres: In 2019, the University of Chicago graduate was named "Emerging Journalist of the Year" by the National Association of Black Journalists.

"Alexi has the powerful curiosity and confidence that embodies the best of our next generation of leaders," said Anna Wintour, global editorial director of Vogue and chief content officer of Condé Nast, in a release. "Her interest in fashion, wellness and important issues in the lives of the Teen Vogue audience and broad knowledge of business leaders, elected officials, influencers, photographers and filmmakers is unrivaled, and I'm so very pleased that she will be bringing her expertise and talents to our team."

At 27 years old, McCammond's appointment is in keeping with a line of recent Teen Vogue editors-in-chief who have stepped into the role at a young age. Her appointment officially takes effect on March 24.

"Teen Vogue is the place where the next generation of our culture's biggest influencers want to be," McCammond shared, in a release. "I'm looking forward to working with the team to build a unique community of ambitious, curious and fashion-forward young leaders and help lift their voices so they can become our next great leaders, thinkers and artists."

