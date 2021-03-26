Must Read: Telfar's Bag Security Program is Back, Fashion Is Finding Value in Old Clothes

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Telfar's Bag Security Program is back
Telfar's popular Bag Security Program is making a return from March 30 at 9 a.m. EDT to March 31 at 9 p.m. EDT. The program allows shoppers to order any Telfar bag, which will then be custom-made and shipped out between July 15 and Sept. 15. {@Telfarglobal/Twitter}

How fashion is finding value in old clothes
"Some fashion companies are discovering there's value embedded in their waste," writes Sarah Kent for Business of Fashion. In April, TheRealReal is launching its "ReCollection" program featuring collections made from upcycled garments. LVMH, for its part, is "quietly preparing to launch an e-commerce marketplace for its brands' unused fabric and leather," per Kent. {Business of Fashion}

Nordstrom opens Package Free Pop-In
For its latest "Pop-In" partnership, Nordstrom has tapped Package Free to create a "one-stop shop of affordable zero-waste versions of everyday essentials that help make the world less trashy," per a press release announcing the news. The limited-edition shop launches on Friday, and includes items across categories like beauty and grooming, kitchen, cleaning and kid's products. {Fashionista inbox}

