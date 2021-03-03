The Eighth Floor Communications Is Hiring A Senior Account Manager And An Account Executive In New York, NY (Remote)
The Eighth Floor Communications is looking for a part time Senior Account Manager and a part time Account Executive with lifestyle agency experience (art, fashion, tech, consumer etc.)
The candidates should be well-versed in the PR world, particularly in art, fashion and lifestyle, have great contacts with key editors across these departments, and be EXTREMELY goal oriented. The Eighth Floor promotes constant growth, and proactivity is key.
Please send any qualified candidates to Kulsoom at kr@ideason8.com
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Secure strategic press coverage including features as well as product placement in top international and national print and online media outlets
- Maintain strong relationships with key fashion, art and lifestyle editors and bloggers, relevant fashion stylists and key features editors
- Create innovative communications strategies that maximize brand visibility and create social media campaigns
- Conceptualize and execute press events
- Cultivate relationships with influencers for product seeding/recruit brand ambassadors
- Manage junior team
REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum 3 years agency experience for SAM and 2 years for AE
- Superior knowledge of fashion/consumer media practices, as well a excellent track record in garnering top tier coverage in print, broadcast TV and online mediums
- Candidate MUST have experience in press event planning
- Candidate is responsible for creation, maintenance and timely distribution of editorial reports and press clippings
- Must exhibit strong writing, communication and presentation skills to effectively articulate ideas to clients, agency principals and colleagues
- Ability to multitask and maintain quality work under pressure
- Willingness to travel for programs and events (percentage varies per client)
COMPENSATION:
The Eighth Floor offers employees excellent compensation packages