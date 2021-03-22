The Eighth Floor Communications Is Hiring An Account Executive In New York, NY
The candidates should be well-versed in the PR world, particularly in art, fashion and lifestyle, have great contacts with key editors across these departments, and be EXTREMELY goal oriented. The Eighth Floor promotes constant growth, and proactivity is key.
Please send any qualified candidates to Kulsoom at kr@ideason8.com
AE PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Secure strategic press coverage including features as well as product placement in top international and national print and online media outlets
- Maintain strong relationships with key fashion, art and lifestyle editors and bloggers, relevant fashion stylists and key features editors
- Create innovative communications strategies that maximize brand visibility and create social media campaigns
- Conceptualize and execute press events
- Cultivate relationships with influencers for product seeding/recruit brand ambassadors
- Manage junior team
SOCIAL MEDIA PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Manage social media calendar, creating weekly content strategies in alignment with overall brand social strategy in support of launches and other key dates;
- Stay up to date on current and upcoming trends and innovations in the social media landscape, particularly in the luxury lifestyle realm, and communicate these to management for implementation into strategy;
- Create all written social media content – captions and hash tags for Facebook, Instagram and Twitter;
- Project manage the production, creation, and posting of all social visuals;
- Track and curate all user-generated content, maintaining brand visual standards;
- Create strategies to encourage engagement, including UGC and hashtag activation;
- Establish and manage influencer relationships to leverage in campaigns and ambassadorships;
- Coordinate all influencer campaigns through influencer marketing platform.
- Analyze performance of social media content and campaigns using native and third-party insight tools to create and present monthly and quarterly reports;
- Innovative in an informed and strategic way whether it’s experiential or content driven.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum 2 years agency experience for AE
- Superior knowledge of fashion/consumer media practices, as well a excellent track record in garnering top tier coverage in print, broadcast TV and online mediums
- Candidate MUST have experience in press event planning
- Candidate is responsible for creation, maintenance and timely distribution of editorial reports and press clippings
- Must exhibit strong writing, communication and presentation skills to effectively articulate ideas to clients, agency principals and colleagues
- Ability to multitask and maintain quality work under pressure
- Willingness to travel for programs and events (post Covid)
EXPERIENCE:
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in business, marketing, communications or other related field preferred
- 1-2 year’s social media marketing experience preferred
- Excellent understanding of digital marketing, search engine optimization and how social media impacts this
COMPENSATION:
The Eighth Floor offers employees excellent compensation packages