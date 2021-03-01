Must Read: Is Victoria's Secret Too Big to Fail?, Alexander Wang's Dark Partying History

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Is Victoria's Secret too big to fail?

Despite its place at the center of many recent controversies, Victoria's Secret remained the fifth-largest apparel brand in the United States in terms of retail value in 2020. "In order for Victoria's Secret to be unseated, the way in which underwear is bought and sold — not just marketed — will need to be transformed," writes Lauren Sherman. {Business of Fashion}

Alexander Wang's dark partying history

As allegations of sexual misconduct pile up against Alexander Wang, Angelina Chapin and Matthew Schneier examine the complicated legacy of his party boy reputation — and whether or not the fashion industry will actually take a stand. {The Cut}

Ella Emhoff and Batsheva announce collaboration

Newly-minted it girl Ella Emhoff appeared in Vogue's video series "Good Morning Vogue," and announced in it that she will be collaborating on a knitwear collection with Batsheva, which dressed her for the inauguration. {Vogue}

Naadam introduces new capsule made partly from coffee grounds

Naadam, a brand best known for its cashmere, just released a new collection called Café Cotton, which features clothing made of 65% cotton, 30% coffee and 5% cashmere, available here. The coffee is supposed to help the finished product with odor control. {Fashionista inbox}

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.