The Only Agency Is Hiring An Executive Assistant In New York, NY

NY Based Executive Assistant for CEO/Founder of The Only Agency.
NY Based Executive Assistant for CEO/Founder of The Only Agency.

The ideal candidate must have the ability to prioritize in a fast paced work environment. The right person will be able to make key decisions with good judgment. Superior communication and computer skills are a must! Previous assistant experience ideal.

Executive Assistant Description:

  • General administrative support
  • Daily communication with artists
  • Oversee artists bookings
  • Create estimates / deal memos
  • Update options in artist calendars
  • Travel coordination
  • Accounting management (billing and wrapping jobs)
  • Managing artist and assistant schedule during show season
  • Field all incoming calls with excellent phone manner
  • Maintain executive's calendar
  • Interact with staff (at all levels) in a fast-paced environment, sometimes under pressure, remaining flexible, proactive, resourceful, efficient, as well as a high level of professionalism and confidentiality.
  • Organize, maintain, and update electronic databases and paper files.
  • Also calls for flexibility with work hours

Qualifications:

  • Should be experienced meeting the needs of a high level Executive
  • Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Be comfortable dealing with a variety of people on the telephone, e-mail and in person, in a friendly, efficient and professional manner.
  • Outstanding organizational skills and the ability to prioritize tasks and manage multiple projects simultaneously
  • Ability to handle confidential information with discretion
  • Ability to stay one step ahead in this fast-moving environment.
  • Ability to prioritize and meet tight deadlines while demonstrating poise, resourcefulness and the highest level of professionalism.
  • A demonstrated interest in fashion, beauty, media, and/or entertainment preferred.

Starting Date - As soon as possible
Salary based on experience

To Apply: Please send your resume to brett@theonly.agency, subject line Executive Assistant.

