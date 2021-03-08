The Only Agency Is Hiring An Executive Assistant In New York, NY
NY Based Executive Assistant for CEO/Founder of The Only Agency.
The ideal candidate must have the ability to prioritize in a fast paced work environment. The right person will be able to make key decisions with good judgment. Superior communication and computer skills are a must! Previous assistant experience ideal.
Executive Assistant Description:
- General administrative support
- Daily communication with artists
- Oversee artists bookings
- Create estimates / deal memos
- Update options in artist calendars
- Travel coordination
- Accounting management (billing and wrapping jobs)
- Managing artist and assistant schedule during show season
- Field all incoming calls with excellent phone manner
- Maintain executive's calendar
- Interact with staff (at all levels) in a fast-paced environment, sometimes under pressure, remaining flexible, proactive, resourceful, efficient, as well as a high level of professionalism and confidentiality.
- Organize, maintain, and update electronic databases and paper files.
- Also calls for flexibility with work hours
Qualifications:
- Should be experienced meeting the needs of a high level Executive
- Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)
- Strong attention to detail
- Be comfortable dealing with a variety of people on the telephone, e-mail and in person, in a friendly, efficient and professional manner.
- Outstanding organizational skills and the ability to prioritize tasks and manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Ability to handle confidential information with discretion
- Ability to stay one step ahead in this fast-moving environment.
- Ability to prioritize and meet tight deadlines while demonstrating poise, resourcefulness and the highest level of professionalism.
- A demonstrated interest in fashion, beauty, media, and/or entertainment preferred.
Starting Date - As soon as possible
Salary based on experience
To Apply: Please send your resume to brett@theonly.agency, subject line Executive Assistant.