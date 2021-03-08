The Only Agency Is Hiring An Executive Assistant In New York, NY

NY Based Executive Assistant for CEO/Founder of The Only Agency.

The ideal candidate must have the ability to prioritize in a fast paced work environment. The right person will be able to make key decisions with good judgment. Superior communication and computer skills are a must! Previous assistant experience ideal.

Executive Assistant Description:



General administrative support



Daily communication with artists



Oversee artists bookings



Create estimates / deal memos



Update options in artist calendars



Travel coordination



Accounting management (billing and wrapping jobs)



Managing artist and assistant schedule during show season



Field all incoming calls with excellent phone manner



Maintain executive's calendar



Interact with staff (at all levels) in a fast-paced environment, sometimes under pressure, remaining flexible, proactive, resourceful, efficient, as well as a high level of professionalism and confidentiality.



Organize, maintain, and update electronic databases and paper files.



Also calls for flexibility with work hours



Qualifications:

Should be experienced meeting the needs of a high level Executive

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

Strong attention to detail

Be comfortable dealing with a variety of people on the telephone, e-mail and in person, in a friendly, efficient and professional manner.

Outstanding organizational skills and the ability to prioritize tasks and manage multiple projects simultaneously

Ability to handle confidential information with discretion

Ability to stay one step ahead in this fast-moving environment.

Ability to prioritize and meet tight deadlines while demonstrating poise, resourcefulness and the highest level of professionalism.

A demonstrated interest in fashion, beauty, media, and/or entertainment preferred.

Starting Date - As soon as possible

Salary based on experience

To Apply: Please send your resume to brett@theonly.agency, subject line Executive Assistant.